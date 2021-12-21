Chapter 4 - "Haguenau" Preview

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

And just like that the year 2021 is coming to a close. For Post Scriptum the year 2021 has been an exciting one full of challenging tasks for our team to work through. We have arrived here with the excitement of what is it to come for Post Scriptum into 2022.

Periscope Games Holiday

Now it's time for the team to have some needed holiday to recharge and this means that from December 22nd until January 3rd the Periscope Games team will be away for their yearly holiday.

Going into 2022 we have a lot of exciting things planned with a roadmap packed with content going into the next year. There is still a lot to come for Post Scriptum going forward from here.

We are super excited for what 2022 has to offer and we can't wait to return in January, fully recharged, motivated and focused on delivering on everything we have planned for on the Roadmap for 2022.

Players can still reach out to the Customer Support Team via this LINK but please be understanding of longer than average response times due to the holidays, our players can always find answers to the most common issues and answers using the Support Section of the Steam forum or via this LINK

So from all of us here at Periscope Games, thanks for your support in 2021 and happy holidays!

Steam Winter Sale

50% off December 22nd - January 5th

The Steam Winter Sale is also here yet again this year and Post Scriptum is 50% off from December 22nd - January 5th.

Chapter 4: Watch On The Rhine

Haguenau map preview

As we announced in our roadmap a year ago, Chapter 4 has been underway during 2021 and we can't wait to see our players take the fight in Post Scriptum to the wintery battle during December 1944 - February 1945.

Last year we showed off the first Chapter 4 map "Foy" and this time we will be showing you the 2nd map coming to Chapter 4. "Haguenau".











Sincerely,

Periscope Games



Roadmap 2021/2022

You can find our Official Community Resource Google Drive with all layer information, ticket costs, spawn commands and more here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Bc0iNcgZP_wYzKQIuLAWTnkv3SwVCbCL?usp=sharing