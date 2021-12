Share · View all patches · Build 7919963 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 22:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello survivors!

Today we release A20 b238 to stable.

Find our forum announcement here.

The complete changelog can be found here.

We do have a public test server running for people to join and hopefully reproduce chunk and/or region errors on it, so we analyze the log.

steam://connect/185.209.179.61:25008

TFP wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!