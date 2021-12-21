Patch 1.2.6; Welcome to the Future!

Hello hello! Patch 1.2.6 of Disc 1 is now LIVE! Here's what that means for Axial!

Firstly, the three major changes for this patch are as follows:

-We've fixed the "pointer bug" that causes a target to become the only selectable if the pointer is hovering over them (if you were having trouble only targeting Sai, this is probably fixed!)

-The "NWJS Error" appearing for some players when launching the game should be removed. This is something that is difficult to test for the developers, so if this messages persists, please let us know!

-Finally, we have made a small tweak to Achievements. If, for whatever reason, you lost an achievement or didn't receive it when you were supposed to, you can now return to the location that you would have gotten the achievement in and have it awarded to you once more!

Along with these changes, here are other recent changes you may have missed!



You can now return to the locations of certain encounters after beating the game to relive those fights under their original conditions!

An Impact Flash option has been added as well, allowing you to toggle the flashing effects that appear on several animations in the game!

Small bug fixes and balancing changes have also been periodically added, and more changes could be made in the future! Look forward to it!

-Sawyer Friend