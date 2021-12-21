Small patch + tips to improve compatibility.

We have just released our first patch which adds some missing files to the games.
Unfortunately, the nature of these games makes it difficult to pinpoint and troubleshoot issues that appear as they vary greatly from one computer to the next.
At this stage, we are relying on your feedback and reports to see what more can be done to improve compatibility across the board.
We have also collected some tips that may help you with various issues that may appear while playing the games:
If you have serious issues with starting the games or frequent crashes (especially Creatures 2), try navigating to the game's install directory and run the file "ay_reg_apps.bat" as administrator.
If you wish to manually reset your Creatures 1 world, navigate to your game's install directory. In the Creatures 1 folder, delete the world.sfc file (this will delete your world and all norns contained within!), then copy the eden.sfc file and rename the copy to world.sfc . Now you can launch the game with a fresh world.
In Creatures 1, you may experience errors related to servers or unavailability of services. Please feel free to try solutions outlined here if this is frequent and makes the game unplayable: https://wethegeek.com/how-to-fix-the-rpc-server-is-unavailable-in-windows-10/
If you have serious issues running Creatures 2, experimenting with enabling various compatibility settings for the various .exe files may improve compatibility on your computer.
Unfortunately, this is something for which we have not found a magic formula, as it seems the same settings have different outcomes on different computers, so whether a setting improves (or worsens) compatibility will vary from one computer to the next.
