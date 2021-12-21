v1.0.3.0 Fixes
- Fixed (more) issues with EXP displaying inaccurate values.
- We’ve implemented a fix for critical crashes for users with the Turkish Windows Display Language. This fix extends to other languages with accents that were not recognized by our game engine. If your game fails to open still, you may have an illegal ASCII character on your file path (commonly on the drive name).
- We’ve implemented more protections to prevent accounts from being “stuck” online. We aren’t totally sure if it is fixed without seeing it in action. This is an ongoing issue that is being monitored at a critical priority.
- Fixed several client crashes, thanks to your reported #crashlogs.
- Store button not working: you can’t be invisible on Steam - go online. We’ve added feedback text in-game when clicking store buttons to spread awareness.
- Expanded the profanity filter for character names.
- We identified an underlying issue with our DB having duplicate spell unlock entities for Paladin Immortality and Scholar Immortality. As a quick fix we’ve made a change to Scholar’s starter bar to now have Rite of Passage.
- Fixed a bug that was causing all of Starter spells to be locked.
Changed files in this update