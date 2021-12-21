Hotfix (e1.6.5) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.0 - 21/12/21)

e1.6.5
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when ranged troops ran out-of-ammo.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting "Beta X Wins" badges.
Fixes
- Fixed the "Fighter" perk for the "Khan's Guard" class.
- Fixed badge sizes on the Clan Roster page and scoreboard.
Changes
-
Adjusted the "Hunter" perk for archer classes:
- Damage to Horses is decreased from 75% to 50%.
- Now only works with ranged weapons.
-
Decreased the accuracy of throwing axes.
e1.7.0 Beta
Singleplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when ranged troops ran out-of-ammo. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)
- Fixed a number of crashes that could occur when loading "Order of Battle" configurations.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when clicking on caravans and other non-troop entities while in the "Order of Battle" stage.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when collecting revenue from villages in the "Revenue Farming" quest.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to talk to an army leader while waiting in a village.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save file with the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest active.
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the "Notable wants his/her daughter found" quest timed out while the player was a prisoner.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused settlement nameplate quest markers to remain after a quest was completed.
- Fixed a bug that caused the commander of a formation to be transferred to another formation in the "Order of Battle" screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevented locked formation weight sliders from resetting when changing the troop type of a formation.
- Fixed a bug that caused troops to be sent to an unrelated formation when there were available formations with locked weights.
- Fixed a bug that gave the player a "Missing Formations" warning in the "Order of Battle" screen when helping other parties.
- Fixed a problem related to Radagos' execution.
Changes
- Improvements to the battle-to-battle persistence of "Order of Battle" configurations.
- Added automatic disabling to the formation troop type filters extension in the "Order of Battle" screen.
Multiplayer
Crashes
- Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting "Beta X Wins" badges. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)
[Known Issues](https://forums.taleworlds.com/index.php?threads/known-issues.401168/ style=button)
Changed files in this update