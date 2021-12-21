 Skip to content

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update for 21 December 2021

Hotfix (e1.6.5) & Beta Hotfix (e1.7.0 - 21/12/21)

e1.6.5

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when ranged troops ran out-of-ammo.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting "Beta X Wins" badges.

Fixes

  • Fixed the "Fighter" perk for the "Khan's Guard" class.
  • Fixed badge sizes on the Clan Roster page and scoreboard.

Changes

  • Adjusted the "Hunter" perk for archer classes:

    • Damage to Horses is decreased from 75% to 50%.
    • Now only works with ranged weapons.

  • Decreased the accuracy of throwing axes.

e1.7.0 Beta

Singleplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when ranged troops ran out-of-ammo. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)
  • Fixed a number of crashes that could occur when loading "Order of Battle" configurations.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when clicking on caravans and other non-troop entities while in the "Order of Battle" stage.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when collecting revenue from villages in the "Revenue Farming" quest.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to talk to an army leader while waiting in a village.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save file with the "Disrupt Supply Lines" quest active.
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when the "Notable wants his/her daughter found" quest timed out while the player was a prisoner.

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused settlement nameplate quest markers to remain after a quest was completed.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the commander of a formation to be transferred to another formation in the "Order of Battle" screen.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented locked formation weight sliders from resetting when changing the troop type of a formation.
  • Fixed a bug that caused troops to be sent to an unrelated formation when there were available formations with locked weights.
  • Fixed a bug that gave the player a "Missing Formations" warning in the "Order of Battle" screen when helping other parties.
  • Fixed a problem related to Radagos' execution.

Changes

  • Improvements to the battle-to-battle persistence of "Order of Battle" configurations.
  • Added automatic disabling to the formation troop type filters extension in the "Order of Battle" screen.

Multiplayer

Crashes

  • Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting "Beta X Wins" badges. (Also in 1.6.5 hotfix.)

