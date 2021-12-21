v0.13 Patch Notes (Furniture Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!
It's been 2 weeks since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!
v 0.13 Patch Notes:
Now you can decorate your base with different furnitures! You can craft or buy furnitures and place it in your house. Here are the props for decoration;
- Barrel
- Inventory Chest
- Fence
- Vase
- Lounge Chair
- Well
- Pillar
- Bench
- Table
- Chair
- Stool
- Anvil
- Forge
- Furnace
- Basket
- Bucket
- Candle
- Crafting Tables
- Golden Bowl
- Couch
- Flower pot
- Blue Bush
- Bush
- Fountain
- Hung Clothes
- Trough
- Shelves
- Bed
Bug fixes;
- In the new game section quest saves cannot be reset. Now it's fixed
- In game menu guide added
- Minimap icons are minimized as the players mentioned
- Tutorial UI added for the features
- Ore and Ingot's size problem is fixed
- New ambiance musics are added
We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.
As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;
