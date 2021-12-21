v0.13 Patch Notes (Furniture Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

It's been 2 weeks since Ephesus was released! We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

v 0.13 Patch Notes:

Now you can decorate your base with different furnitures! You can craft or buy furnitures and place it in your house. Here are the props for decoration;

Barrel

Inventory Chest

Fence

Vase

Lounge Chair

Well

Pillar

Bench

Table

Chair

Stool

Anvil

Forge

Furnace

Basket

Bucket

Candle

Crafting Tables

Golden Bowl

Couch

Flower pot

Blue Bush

Bush

Fountain

Hung Clothes

Trough

Shelves

Bed

Bug fixes;

In the new game section quest saves cannot be reset. Now it's fixed

In game menu guide added

Minimap icons are minimized as the players mentioned

Tutorial UI added for the features

Ore and Ingot's size problem is fixed

New ambiance musics are added

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.

As you know we're working on localization for many languages. In our first major update we will be add a second language. Which language would you prefer first? Please vote it from the link down below;

https://strawpoll.com/6qyr441ex