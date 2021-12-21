Minor update: UI and other small fixes

We'd like to give a massive apology to everyone for the state of our servers for the past week.

It's been very painful for everyone including us, and is the first time we've experienced these issues since we first launched in Early Access 6 months ago.

The good news: is that servers are stable once again! Thank you to everyone for your patience and understanding!

On top of the servers working properly, we've patched a few minor issues detailed below. Thank you to everyone for playing. We hope you're enjoying the game, and we can't wait to share with you what we've got in store for the new year!

Latest changes