Patch version 0.4.7

This patch addresses some recent bug reports, and a couple of balance things.
Changelog for version 0.4.7
- Fixed bug where skill currency icons were not being removed when a hero with them died
- Fixed Bear Trap skill's trap sprite not repositioning itself when the affected character was shifted
- Fixed some non interruptable skills triggering interrupt visual effects even though they were not interrupted
- Fixed bug where Immortal did not reset his sprite's position and angle when dying inside a Big Blob enemy
- Fixed Necromancer's Death's Embrace level 3 not triggering Dark Bargain properly
- Fixed whetstone skill not properly applying bonus damage
- Added a check for completed Singularity Steam achievements to main menu, in case they were completed while offline
- Changed Wraith's Evading Capture quest to only require being in the party when a Pursuer is killed, instead of a killing blow
- Fixed Brambler enemy's Vine Guard "no death" icon showing up for the Brambler, even though it didn't affect it
- Prevent Time Break skill now grants 3 Resist, instead of only 1
- Redesigned Act 3 Pollen enemy skills to work more like a slowly spreading spores type effect, with more limits on their stacks
- Moved Act 3 Brambler encounters to late act encounter list, since they tend to be harder (except the Extreme Danger fight)
