Time Break Chronicles update for 21 December 2021

Patch version 0.4.7

Patch version 0.4.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch addresses some recent bug reports, and a couple of balance things.

  • Fixed bug where skill currency icons were not being removed when a hero with them died
  • Fixed Bear Trap skill's trap sprite not repositioning itself when the affected character was shifted
  • Fixed some non interruptable skills triggering interrupt visual effects even though they were not interrupted
  • Fixed bug where Immortal did not reset his sprite's position and angle when dying inside a Big Blob enemy
  • Fixed Necromancer's Death's Embrace level 3 not triggering Dark Bargain properly
  • Fixed whetstone skill not properly applying bonus damage
  • Added a check for completed Singularity Steam achievements to main menu, in case they were completed while offline
  • Changed Wraith's Evading Capture quest to only require being in the party when a Pursuer is killed, instead of a killing blow
  • Fixed Brambler enemy's Vine Guard "no death" icon showing up for the Brambler, even though it didn't affect it
  • Prevent Time Break skill now grants 3 Resist, instead of only 1
  • Redesigned Act 3 Pollen enemy skills to work more like a slowly spreading spores type effect, with more limits on their stacks
  • Moved Act 3 Brambler encounters to late act encounter list, since they tend to be harder (except the Extreme Danger fight)

