Third Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7919419 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Julien here, time for an update!

We’ve got more fixes, tweaks and improvements thanks to your feedback!

This time I tried to break down the patch notes in categories to improve readability:

Version 1.023 Patch Notes

New Features and Improvements

Rewrote the fire tome placement code. Fire tomes will appear sooner in the levels. We will add a UI notification when a fire tome is in proximity at a later date (when the localization company we work with comes back from holiday break)

Rewrote the level exit spawning code from the ground up. Exits won’t be available from the start anymore and way more exits will be spawned once all the survivors have been rescued.

Improved enemy spawning in the run-down apartments and the train levels. Certain encounters have been rebuilt from the ground up to facilitate platforming in some sections.

Bug fixes

Fixed the hose automatically shooting to the left when no direction is pushed on the stick (controller only)

Fixed a firechief sprite talking animation where his eyepatch had mysteriously disappeared

Fixed a rare bug that prevented extinguished enemies or clocks to give time under some very specific circumstances

Fixed a bug where items behind rubble disappeared when the rubble got destroyed

Fixed a bug that made walking enemies spawn behind doors

Tweaks

Toned down the upward force of the knockback when getting hit.

Removed confusing background flames in the forest level.

Please let us know what you think of those changes in the comments below or on the game's community hub!

We have more updates coming based on your feedback and fresh (hot?) new content is also on the way!

Thanks again for playing!

Julien