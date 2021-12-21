Widescreen update

Strife: Veteran Edition has been updated with brand new widescreen assets for the title and intermissions, Special thanks to Nash Muhandes for providing the art assets to make this all possible.

At present, this update is only available to Windows, as this update requires new binaries to make the art assets compatible, we need to compile new builds for these platforms. We'll be working to do this soon.

As usual, the source code has been updated at https://github.com/NightDive-Studio/strife-ve.