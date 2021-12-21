[Unit Preorder] 4-Star - Claymores

Esteemed Warlord,

In the Highlanders season, we're introducing a new 4-star unit, the Claymores. And these are now available for preorder: get the [Claymores Basic Preorder Bundle] or [Claymores Deluxe Preorder Bundle] to be one of the first to try out the Claymores when the new season launches.

(Warlords who purchase all three [Highlanders] unit preorder bundles will also receive the epic title [Highlands Harbinger] with the update on Jan. 20, 2022.)

Claymores Basic Preorder Bundle

Content:

Basic Signaculum (used to complete the three first stages of this unit's quests)

Original Price: 2,400 Sovereigns

Discount Price: 1,680 Sovereigns

Purchase Limit: 1

Claymores Deluxe Preorder Bundle

Content:

Deluxe Signaculum (used to complete all challenges required to unlock the unit)

Original Price: 4,000 Sovereigns

Discount Price: 2,800 Sovereigns

Purchase Limit: 1

Unit Description:

Star Level: ★★★★

Background Info:

Celtland is famed for its spirits, ballads, and warriors. And the Claymores are considered the mightiest of their warriors. These stalwart fighters carry two-handed blades crafted by renowned swordsmiths and wield them with deadly ferocity. These Claymores are most known for the Battle of Gallows Hill. At the time, the leader of the Celtlish revolt, Rupert, was being chased by Wealish soldiers as he hurried northward to request the aid of the tribes there. But the Wealish cavalry was hot on his heels and the situation was dire. A group of Claymores tasked with escorting Rupert volunteered to stay behind and buy him time enough to escape. They held the Wealish soldiers at bay for a whole hour, which was enough for Rupert to flee and request aid. When the reinforcements arrived, they were met with a nightmarish scene: the corpses of all the thirty Claymores, along with dead foes many times their numbers. Henceforth, the Claymores' bravery and loyalty became known throughout Celtland and Wealand, the former hailing them as mighty warriors whereas the latter talked about them only in hushed whispers.

Unit Characteristics: