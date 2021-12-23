 Skip to content

仙剑奇侠传七 update for 23 December 2021

Patch Notes v1.1.2

Patch Notes v1.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add a switch of damage display in Options.
  2. Add display of effect of current cooking in Team Interface (It will take effect by cooking after update the game).
  3. Fix the bug that Mo Nian cannot be attacked in the battle.
  4. Fix the bug that Boss cannot move when teammates are executed in Puppet Mirror and Sword battle.
  5. Holding instead of pressing the button to skip the story CG.
  6. Add Trading cards and other community items of the game.

Changed files in this update

仙剑奇侠传七 Content Depot 1543031
  • Loading history…
