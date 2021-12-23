- Add a switch of damage display in Options.
- Add display of effect of current cooking in Team Interface (It will take effect by cooking after update the game).
- Fix the bug that Mo Nian cannot be attacked in the battle.
- Fix the bug that Boss cannot move when teammates are executed in Puppet Mirror and Sword battle.
- Holding instead of pressing the button to skip the story CG.
- Add Trading cards and other community items of the game.
仙剑奇侠传七 update for 23 December 2021
Patch Notes v1.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
