Iron Conflict v0.2.17 Update Notice

We are planning to update Iron Conflict to v.0.2.17 on 12/23 at 02:00AM GMT. Maintenance time is projected to last 1 hour, during which time players will not be able to enter the game. Maintenance compensation: 1-hr EXP Card 1, 1-hr Silver Card 1, Reward Cards *2. Here are the update contents:
[Additions]
- Added Weekly/Monthly Card functions to the store. Players can activate these to claim rewards by mail every day.
- Added new Gold Units and related gift packs: Bear Faction - T7 - BRT-90; Dragon Faction - T7; PHL-03.
- Added new skins: MIM-72 “Icebound”; BM-30 “Pixel Camo”; MiG-25 “Storm” (purchased with Gold Tickets); J-11 “Black Dragon” (purchased with Gold Tickets).
[Optimizations and Fixes]
- Adjusted Tornado-S rocket upgrade weapon. Damage has been reduced from 583 to 507; cooldown has been reduced from 59.67 to 51.03. Damage per minute remains unchanged.
