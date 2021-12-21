2.1.8 A Fix so Hot they call it Hotfix

Changes
- Descriptions were too long for items in the inventory, all that text should fit now and some descriptions have been made a bit shorter to fit too
- Key was added to full map, it also just looks nicer
Fixes
- Full minimap no longer missing text
- You can no longer smell players (or yourself) from far away
- Canis finally shows nametag when you hover over them
- "Eyes" button for actions should work again
- "Claws" button also working again too
- Terrain holes are back
- Raptor head is no longer always selected in the action menu
- Red damage fade no longer appears when you leave Primordial
- All water shakes are fixed and raptors will never break again
- Speeding up while flying and swimming is fixed properly now
- Grooming other animation should no longer play unless Shift is held down
- Inventory no longer bork
- Recipes in inventory no longer duped
- Suricate tusks were off by one
- Canis face tufts no longer disappear when you get close with the camera
Changed files in this update