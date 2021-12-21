 Skip to content

Cereal Soup update for 21 December 2021

2.1.8 A Fix so Hot they call it Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Descriptions were too long for items in the inventory, all that text should fit now and some descriptions have been made a bit shorter to fit too
  • Key was added to full map, it also just looks nicer

Fixes

  • Full minimap no longer missing text
  • You can no longer smell players (or yourself) from far away
  • Canis finally shows nametag when you hover over them
  • "Eyes" button for actions should work again
  • "Claws" button also working again too
  • Terrain holes are back
  • Raptor head is no longer always selected in the action menu
  • Red damage fade no longer appears when you leave Primordial
  • All water shakes are fixed and raptors will never break again
  • Speeding up while flying and swimming is fixed properly now
  • Grooming other animation should no longer play unless Shift is held down
  • Inventory no longer bork
  • Recipes in inventory no longer duped
  • Suricate tusks were off by one
  • Canis face tufts no longer disappear when you get close with the camera

