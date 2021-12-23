 Skip to content

Piecewise update for 23 December 2021

Piecewise 21.12.6 Released

Piecewise 21.12.6 has been released. The 1.1~1.4MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:

  • Fix unhelpful error message when trying to use Pleroma emoji react blocks on Mastodon instances
  • Fix crash when using "replace [needle] with [text] in [haystack]" block
  • Fix crash when using Mastodon "I [state] user [user]" block
  • Fix orange halo on modal close buttons on macOS
  • Fix modal close buttons showing on Windows and Linux
  • Fix dramatic color change when opening Workshop dialog and using dark mode

