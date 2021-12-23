Piecewise 21.12.6 Released

Piecewise 21.12.6 has been released. The 1.1~1.4MB update will be applied automatically by Steam. The changes include:
- Fix unhelpful error message when trying to use Pleroma emoji react blocks on Mastodon instances
- Fix crash when using "replace [needle] with [text] in [haystack]" block
- Fix crash when using Mastodon "I [state] user [user]" block
- Fix orange halo on modal close buttons on macOS
- Fix modal close buttons showing on Windows and Linux
- Fix dramatic color change when opening Workshop dialog and using dark mode
