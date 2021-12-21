 Skip to content

Blackout Rugby update for 21 December 2021

0.500.6

Share · View all patches · Build 7918721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed highlighting bug in Cup fixtures

Fixed bug in internal alert links to Cup screen

Fixed issues with Unions club invite modal

Fixed scrolling in Unions event history

Small adjustments to positioning in PostMatch screen

