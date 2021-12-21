Small Farming Patch 1.0.5.5

Hey everyone, small patch today focusing on farming issues and optimisations.

Fixed issues with farms not growing, dirt colour not accurately showing the water level and lattices incorrectly requiring water. There have also been more performance improvements with large scale farms and the lag associated with big farms being rendered on screen, lots more optimisations are still in the pipeline to be added soon.

There will be another bug fixing and optimisations focused patch just before Christmas, then we will take a break for a few days and begin working in the new year making lots of new content for you all!

See below for the full patch details.

! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:

Issues with crops not visually updating if they are watered or not.

Lattices incorrectly required water to grow.

Reduced lag and memory usage from large farms and having lots of plants growing on screen.

Saving to menu/Save and exiting sometimes not saving.

Issues with stuff not saving between scenes.

Planting preview meshes being stuck on when entering edit mode or hitting escape from planting menu.

Not being able to replace farms when they are built close to wells, water towers, or windmills

Wooden farm frames incorrectly changing colour to match the dirt colour.

+ New features this patch:

Added ability to remove resources from refineries, fireplaces and windmills.

Many big improvements with performance related to large scale farms, we will continue to be making more and more performance improvements over the next couple of weeks.

~ Balancing and small changes this patch: