冥婚交友中心《厲鬼的戀愛指南》 update for 8 February 2022

【Playmeow】《Ghost Marriage Matchmaking》Released Today!!

As long as you have the courage, the female ghost asks for maternity leave! !

《Ghost Marriage Matchmaking》 is launched today~~★

Pick up red envelopes now!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683430/_/

Game Features Introduction

★Rich plot stories and performances

★Erotic Live2D animation (a small amount)~



★Diversified interactive mini-games





Basic information

  • About 4~6 hours gaming time.
  • Full Japanese & Chinese (coming soon) voice
  • 25 base CGs (some CGs have Live2D animations)
  • About 120,000 words of text

