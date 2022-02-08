【Playmeow】《Ghost Marriage Matchmaking》Released Today!!

As long as you have the courage, the female ghost asks for maternity leave! !
《Ghost Marriage Matchmaking》 is launched today~~★
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1683430/_/
Game Features Introduction
★Rich plot stories and performances
★Erotic Live2D animation (a small amount)~
★Diversified interactive mini-games
Basic information
- About 4~6 hours gaming time.
- Full Japanese & Chinese (coming soon) voice
- 25 base CGs (some CGs have Live2D animations)
- About 120,000 words of text
