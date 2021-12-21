 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 21 December 2021

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.21.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 21, 2021.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

12/21 23:00 – 12/22 03:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

[System]

1. FreeStyle Mechanism Reform

2. Fox Court - Christmas Update

[Update]

  1. New Character – Ayla
  2. Character Stat Boost Event
  3. Christmas Special; Weekend 100% Coin/EXP Buff Event

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​

