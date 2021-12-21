Scheduled Server Maintenance: 12.21.2021

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on December 21, 2021.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
12/21 23:00 – 12/22 03:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
[System]
1. FreeStyle Mechanism Reform
2. Fox Court - Christmas Update
[Update]
- New Character – Ayla
- Character Stat Boost Event
- Christmas Special; Weekend 100% Coin/EXP Buff Event
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
