Alpha 25: A Goblin’s Story 

Season's greetings to everyone, this is a very narrative driven update with much attention given to our story moments system. We have also improved some stockade functionality and added in some seasonal lighting for our environments, we hope you all have lovely holidays, and we will see you all in the new year!

Features:

• Big revamp of everything related to our Story Moments, adding new UI, writing, art, music, and variety to the system. We hope you like them.

• The festive season has come to Elderstone, with the local denizens hanging lights about the land.

• The Stockades can now have work priorities set much like crafters, so that Enforcers can be more focused on single tasks if required.

Balancing:

• Options chosen during the beginning of the game, that define your magic/path/alignment and favored enemy will now add new options to story moments.

UI Updates:

• Added hero hiring / rehiring Coin audio.

• God punishments will now be displayed along the bottom UI if the player has any active.