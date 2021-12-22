v1.4.2 Update log

Dear survivors, v1.4.2 update drops today!
The game now supports the French and German languages.
We welcome our survivors from the EU to join our fight!
We like to once again thank our survivors for their feedback on Discord and Steam communities.
A Buff interface has now been added so that survivors are aware of their status easily.
We have also designed new chips and made some adjustments to the original chips. This opens up more possibilities for survivors to experiment with different builds.
In addition, we also moved some ability cards into the shop to balance the gameplay!
Get your copy of the game during the Steam Winter Sale from now till the 5th of January 2022, for a major discount of 50%!!
Grab this rare opportunity and join the survivors with VAR: Exterminate this Christmas holiday!
The following is the complete content of this update.
Added language support
- French
- German
Buff Interface
The various cumulative and time-sensitive abilities brought by the ability cards will be displayed here. Survivors can clearly know the cumulative number of stacks and the remaining time of the Buff.
v1.4.2 Chip List
Brain Chips
- Assault Chip
The biochip installed in brains to increase the attack power of the user
- Survival Instinct Chip
The biochip installed in brains to increase the users' Max HP
- Energy Chip
The biochip installed in the brain that increases the maximum shield of the wearer
- Lucky Chip (Adjusted)
The biochip installed in the brain that increases the critical chance and critical damage of the wearer.
Spine Chips
- A.M.M.O Chip (New)
The biochip installed on the spine that increases the ammo capacity.
- Bounty Chip (New)
The biochip installed in the spine increases the number of gold coins earned in a game.
- Vampiric Chip
The biochip installed in spines to increase Lifesteal and Lifesteal Chance
- Agility Chip (Adjusted)
The biochip installed in the spine that increase the reload speed of the wearer.
Arms Chips
- Sniper Chip
The biochip installed in arms to increase Headshot Damage
- Spread Chip
The biochip installed in arms to increase Bullet Spread
- Bounce Chip
The biochip installed in arms to increase Bounce and Bounce Damage
- Nimble Chip (New)
The biochip mounted on the arm that increases the firing rate of the gun
Balance Changes
Ability Cards Changes
- Drone Bullet Refinement (Large)
Drone's Damage +100%→
Drone's Damage +75%, Drone's Firing Rate + 75%
- Death Splinter
After killing the infected, split 2 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second)→
After killing the infected, split 3 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second)
Ability card moved to the store
- Torso Hunter
- Shock Wave
- Recycler
- Gravitational Bomb
Ability Cards Removed
- Drone Speed Upgrade (Large)
Mutation Cards Changes
- BAM BAM
Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement→
Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement, tenacity to crowd control effects +100%
Fighting Style Deck Changes
Cryogenics
- Frozen Chamber
- Frost Module
- Frozen Sputter
- Tactical Drone Summon
- UAV System Upgrade
Gravitational Bomb→Spread up 2.0
Bloodthirst
- Lifesteal Up
- Hemodynamics
- Attack Focus 2.0
- Bloodthirsty
- Imperfection
Revive Token→Death Splinter
New Steam Achievements
- Kungfu Master
Get "Golden Bell" and "Qigong" in one game
- Apprentice
Reach player level 5
- Recruit
Reach player level 10
- Senior
Reach player level 15
- Veteran
Reach player level 20
- Salvage
Earn 500 chip fragments in total
- Salvage II
Earn 1,000 chip fragments in total
- Salvage III
Earn 1,500 chip fragments in total
- Diehard Fan
Reach 50 hours of survival time
- Hard headed
Upgrade all Brain Chips to level 15
- Tough Spine
Upgrade all Spine Chips to level 15
- Titan Arm
Upgrade all Arm Chips to level 15
Thank you for being a huge part to VAR: Exterminate, please feel free to comment or message us with the link below, or join our Discord to discuss with other players and developers.
Changed files in this update