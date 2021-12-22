 Skip to content

VAR: Exterminate update for 22 December 2021

v1.4.2 Update log

Last edited by Wendy

Dear survivors, v1.4.2 update drops today!

The game now supports the French and German languages.

We welcome our survivors from the EU to join our fight!

We like to once again thank our survivors for their feedback on Discord and Steam communities.

A Buff interface has now been added so that survivors are aware of their status easily.

We have also designed new chips and made some adjustments to the original chips. This opens up more possibilities for survivors to experiment with different builds.

In addition, we also moved some ability cards into the shop to balance the gameplay!

Get your copy of the game during the Steam Winter Sale from now till the 5th of January 2022, for a major discount of 50%!!

Grab this rare opportunity and join the survivors with VAR: Exterminate this Christmas holiday!

The following is the complete content of this update.

Added language support

  • French
  • German

Buff Interface

The various cumulative and time-sensitive abilities brought by the ability cards will be displayed here. Survivors can clearly know the cumulative number of stacks and the remaining time of the Buff.

v1.4.2 Chip List

Brain Chips
  • Assault Chip

    The biochip installed in brains to increase the attack power of the user
  • Survival Instinct Chip

    The biochip installed in brains to increase the users' Max HP
  • Energy Chip

    The biochip installed in the brain that increases the maximum shield of the wearer
  • Lucky Chip (Adjusted)

    The biochip installed in the brain that increases the critical chance and critical damage of the wearer.
Spine Chips
  • A.M.M.O Chip (New)

    The biochip installed on the spine that increases the ammo capacity.
  • Bounty Chip (New)

    The biochip installed in the spine increases the number of gold coins earned in a game.
  • Vampiric Chip

    The biochip installed in spines to increase Lifesteal and Lifesteal Chance
  • Agility Chip (Adjusted)

    The biochip installed in the spine that increase the reload speed of the wearer.
Arms Chips
  • Sniper Chip

    The biochip installed in arms to increase Headshot Damage
  • Spread Chip

    The biochip installed in arms to increase Bullet Spread
  • Bounce Chip

    The biochip installed in arms to increase Bounce and Bounce Damage
  • Nimble Chip (New)

    The biochip mounted on the arm that increases the firing rate of the gun

Balance Changes

Ability Cards Changes
  • Drone Bullet Refinement (Large)

    Drone's Damage +100%

    Drone's Damage +75%, Drone's Firing Rate + 75%
  • Death Splinter

    After killing the infected, split 2 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second)

    After killing the infected, split 3 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second)
Ability card moved to the store
  • Torso Hunter
  • Shock Wave
  • Recycler
  • Gravitational Bomb
Ability Cards Removed
  • Drone Speed Upgrade (Large)
Mutation Cards Changes
  • BAM BAM

    Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement

    Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement, tenacity to crowd control effects +100%
Fighting Style Deck Changes

Cryogenics

  • Frozen Chamber
  • Frost Module
  • Frozen Sputter
  • Tactical Drone Summon
  • UAV System Upgrade
  • Gravitational Bomb→Spread up 2.0

Bloodthirst

  • Lifesteal Up
  • Hemodynamics
  • Attack Focus 2.0
  • Bloodthirsty
  • Imperfection
  • Revive Token→Death Splinter

New Steam Achievements

  • Kungfu Master



    Get "Golden Bell" and "Qigong" in one game
  • Apprentice



    Reach player level 5
  • Recruit



    Reach player level 10
  • Senior



    Reach player level 15
  • Veteran



    Reach player level 20
  • Salvage



    Earn 500 chip fragments in total
  • Salvage II



    Earn 1,000 chip fragments in total
  • Salvage III



    Earn 1,500 chip fragments in total
  • Diehard Fan



    Reach 50 hours of survival time
  • Hard headed



    Upgrade all Brain Chips to level 15
  • Tough Spine



    Upgrade all Spine Chips to level 15
  • Titan Arm



    Upgrade all Arm Chips to level 15

Thank you for being a huge part to VAR: Exterminate, please feel free to comment or message us with the link below, or join our Discord to discuss with other players and developers.

