v1.4.2 Update log

Dear survivors, v1.4.2 update drops today!

The game now supports the French and German languages.

We welcome our survivors from the EU to join our fight!

We like to once again thank our survivors for their feedback on Discord and Steam communities.

A Buff interface has now been added so that survivors are aware of their status easily.

We have also designed new chips and made some adjustments to the original chips. This opens up more possibilities for survivors to experiment with different builds.

In addition, we also moved some ability cards into the shop to balance the gameplay!

Get your copy of the game during the Steam Winter Sale from now till the 5th of January 2022, for a major discount of 50%!!

Grab this rare opportunity and join the survivors with VAR: Exterminate this Christmas holiday!

The following is the complete content of this update.

Added language support

French

German

Buff Interface

The various cumulative and time-sensitive abilities brought by the ability cards will be displayed here. Survivors can clearly know the cumulative number of stacks and the remaining time of the Buff.



v1.4.2 Chip List

Brain Chips

Assault Chip

The biochip installed in brains to increase the attack power of the user

The biochip installed in brains to increase the users' Max HP

The biochip installed in the brain that increases the maximum shield of the wearer

The biochip installed in the brain that increases the critical chance and critical damage of the wearer.

Spine Chips

A.M.M.O Chip (New)

The biochip installed on the spine that increases the ammo capacity.

The biochip installed in the spine increases the number of gold coins earned in a game.

The biochip installed in spines to increase Lifesteal and Lifesteal Chance

The biochip installed in the spine that increase the reload speed of the wearer.

Arms Chips

Sniper Chip

The biochip installed in arms to increase Headshot Damage

The biochip installed in arms to increase Bullet Spread

The biochip installed in arms to increase Bounce and Bounce Damage

The biochip mounted on the arm that increases the firing rate of the gun

Balance Changes

Ability Cards Changes

Drone Bullet Refinement (Large)

Drone's Damage +100% →

Drone's Damage +75%, Drone's Firing Rate + 75%

→ Drone's Damage +75%, Drone's Firing Rate + 75% Death Splinter

After killing the infected, split 2 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second) →

After killing the infected, split 3 bullets to attack the surroundings (cool down 1 second)

Ability card moved to the store

Torso Hunter

Shock Wave

Recycler

Gravitational Bomb

Ability Cards Removed

Drone Speed Upgrade (Large)

Mutation Cards Changes

BAM BAM

Club Wielding Giants +150% HP and +50% movement →

Fighting Style Deck Changes

Cryogenics

Frozen Chamber

Frost Module

Frozen Sputter

Tactical Drone Summon

UAV System Upgrade

Gravitational Bomb →Spread up 2.0

Bloodthirst

Lifesteal Up

Hemodynamics

Attack Focus 2.0

Bloodthirsty

Imperfection

Revive Token →Death Splinter

New Steam Achievements

Kungfu Master



Get "Golden Bell" and "Qigong" in one game

Reach player level 5

Reach player level 10

Reach player level 15

Reach player level 20

Earn 500 chip fragments in total

Earn 1,000 chip fragments in total

Earn 1,500 chip fragments in total

Reach 50 hours of survival time

Upgrade all Brain Chips to level 15

Upgrade all Spine Chips to level 15

Upgrade all Arm Chips to level 15

Thank you for being a huge part to VAR: Exterminate, please feel free to comment or message us with the link below, or join our Discord to discuss with other players and developers.