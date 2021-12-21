Patch v0.28.1

Patch Update v0.28.1 Is Live!
This is just a small patch to fix some errors/bug contained within v0.28
v0.28.1 Patch Notes:
Fixed Pawn Shop Sale items spawning rapidly.
Changed the Colouring for the Text in the PC and Scrap Yard Markets, Instead of the text being Green if you gain money for trading and Red being cost money, the Material name and AVG Price colours have been changed to white and the Cost Texts have been changed to represent whether they are higher or lower than their average.
Fixed the bug that sometimes locked objects to the player.
Made some changes to the Main Menu, from adjusting Light Resolution to changing the detail of grass used and a few other tweaks greatly improving the performance of the Main Menu.
