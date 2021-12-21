- Fixed Swamp Monster not using Poison Blob
- Made it more obvious which tooltip is the equipped item
- Fixed Waterball skill tooltip issue on skills page
- Fixed Multi Shot doesn't display number of arrows
- Prevented warrior from equipping staves
- Added cooldown timers to skill UI
- Added Status Effect UI which displays which status effects you are inflicted with and progress bars that empty as the status fades away
Dragon Extinction update for 21 December 2021
0.5.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
