Dragon Extinction update for 21 December 2021

0.5.5

Build 7918315

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Swamp Monster not using Poison Blob
  • Made it more obvious which tooltip is the equipped item
  • Fixed Waterball skill tooltip issue on skills page
  • Fixed Multi Shot doesn't display number of arrows
  • Prevented warrior from equipping staves
  • Added cooldown timers to skill UI
  • Added Status Effect UI which displays which status effects you are inflicted with and progress bars that empty as the status fades away

