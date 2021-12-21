 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Planet Hotpot update for 21 December 2021

Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Share · View all patches · Build 7918232 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few minor issues:

  • Removed some bright spots with the lighting
  • Players can now no longer run through the fountain on the Volcano stage
  • The whirlpool in the Moss Canyon no longer disappears when it is just barely on screen
  • Players can now move when looking directly up or down
  • Bunch of numbers in the game are now displayed with 2 decimal digits instead of whatever it was before (e.g. $12.50 instead of $12.50120210)
  • Attempted to optimize the sounds a bit so that you can hear sweet rockets flying towards (or away from) you

Some gameplay updates:

  • Player income is now reduced in multiplayer games to counteract the fact that every kill by anyone gives everyone money
  • Player rockets no longer hurt themselves

Changed files in this update

Planet Hotpot Content Depot 1734971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.