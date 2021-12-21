Minor bug fixes and gameplay updates

Fixed a few minor issues:
- Removed some bright spots with the lighting
- Players can now no longer run through the fountain on the Volcano stage
- The whirlpool in the Moss Canyon no longer disappears when it is just barely on screen
- Players can now move when looking directly up or down
- Bunch of numbers in the game are now displayed with 2 decimal digits instead of whatever it was before (e.g. $12.50 instead of $12.50120210)
- Attempted to optimize the sounds a bit so that you can hear sweet rockets flying towards (or away from) you
Some gameplay updates:
- Player income is now reduced in multiplayer games to counteract the fact that every kill by anyone gives everyone money
- Player rockets no longer hurt themselves
Changed files in this update