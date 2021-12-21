Update Alpha V. 1.0.3b

Hello!
A quick hotfix for the game!
Check the Official Discord where I am always active.
Change Log:
Fixed runes loading wrongly.
Fixed a couple skills not working like they should.
Have a good day/night again :)
David
