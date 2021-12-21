 Skip to content

Himno - The Silent Melody update for 21 December 2021

Update Alpha V. 1.0.3b

Build 7918152

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

A quick hotfix for the game!

Change Log:

Fixed runes loading wrongly.

Fixed a couple skills not working like they should.

Have a good day/night again :)

David

