Christmas and Combat Update 2021

This update comes with a pretty huge overhaul of combat we've been wanting to push out for a while, and will act as a foundation for changes we'll be making to various other systems such as how status effects function and some of the party members' various personal mechanics. The highest level change is that now, resources of companion characters in combat will persist between battles provided you don't sleep. Yonten for example will retain the ice build up, and Camellia will retain her heat, letting both of them build up on previous combats and then go all out on later ones. There's also a new party UI, and some small changes to how stats are distributed.

In addition to the combat changes, we've enacted a new event, with a new, horny villain by the name of Brume! Play through the events of the week beginning on Winter 15th to meet him and understand his motivations and get a taste of his tasty krampus dick!

There are more than a few other balance changes and various fixes included in this build as well, and we hope they make your experience all the better. As always, thank you for your support, and we hope that we continue to satisfy!

Additions

Combat stance & charge level will now persist between fights, for units that have either, this mostly will impact companion characters such as Yonten, Camellia, and Jaero.

Cooldown time for combat abilities will now persist between fights

Updated Unit Profile UI - in use with Party Selection & Active Party windows This brings the UI in-line with other new UI (such as the Breeding window) to maximize readability, navigation & ease-of-use Protagonist & monster units can now be renamed at any time! New selection filters for easily sorting NPC & monster units by type/species, level range & primary stats Equipped items are shown alongside primary stats Improved layout for stat point allocations, including a ‘preview’ of the stat spending changes before confirmation More & improved tooltips

Extended Winter Holiday content Added a new Boss/NPC with their own combat encounter and sex scene, unlockable during the middle week of the Winter calendar Dungeons floors now contain collectible presents during the event, which can be opened for new foods, or turned into the new NPC for a “special reward”



Changes

Breeding Window/farm signposts will now only show monsters assigned to one group (Pasture or Barn) at a time (instead of all monsters on farm). This will enable you to use them to organize your monsters better.

Breeding Window monster group management button has been moved to the bottom of the UI

NPC combat companions now use Ev’s level & exp values - keeping them all at the same level

Combat NPCs have had all their allocated stats refunded due to the previous change

Significant number of adjustments to combat calculations - chance to crit, resist a debuff, or evade an attack should be dramatically different

Reduced Max HP gained per Stamina

Increased Damage gained per Physique

Critical hits now deal at least 125% of max damage instead of 100%

Food items that provide over 100% healing can now be used to resurrect in combat

Brontide’s Disarm ability now has a 50% chance to affect target with Sleep

Ev’s Rake Throw & Pirate Headhunter’s Bear Trap abilities are now cast upon opposing units, interrupting their attack if they move to use any ability

Improved tooltip information for all abilities & ability descriptions

Improved tooltip information for active combat Buffs & Debuffs

New Buff types - Evasion Up, Non-threatening (reduces chance to be targeted), Resistance Up, Disable Immune (immunity to Sleep & Stun)

New Debuff Type - Vulnerable (takes more damage)

Taunt debuff now has a 50% chance of applying, but forces the targeted unit to use their basic (1st slot) ability on their own turn

Barrier & Max HP Up buffs now apply as a percentage of the unit’s max HP instead of a flat value

Removed the Party menu from combat

Targeted debuff now reduces unit’s evasion

Cloverton’s combat Training Room Menu has been improved

Added tooltips to the top bar UI buttons

Monsters are now more likely to inherit a trait from a parent

Player can no longer hold more than 2 billion Korona at a time

Added an initial loyalty value to new monsters so they don’t start out on the verge of angry Made monsters that are children of the protagonist start with a higher loyalty

Added a new icon to the character card that appears when a monster/NPC has active food buffs - the tooltip will list those active buffs.

Hollow Haunt foods have had their effects updated to new buff types

Fixes