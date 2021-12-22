Christmas and Combat Update 2021

This update comes with a pretty huge overhaul of combat we've been wanting to push out for a while, and will act as a foundation for changes we'll be making to various other systems such as how status effects function and some of the party members' various personal mechanics. The highest level change is that now, resources of companion characters in combat will persist between battles provided you don't sleep. Yonten for example will retain the ice build up, and Camellia will retain her heat, letting both of them build up on previous combats and then go all out on later ones. There's also a new party UI, and some small changes to how stats are distributed.
In addition to the combat changes, we've enacted a new event, with a new, horny villain by the name of Brume! Play through the events of the week beginning on Winter 15th to meet him and understand his motivations and get a taste of his tasty krampus dick!
There are more than a few other balance changes and various fixes included in this build as well, and we hope they make your experience all the better. As always, thank you for your support, and we hope that we continue to satisfy!
Additions
-
Combat stance & charge level will now persist between fights, for units that have either, this mostly will impact companion characters such as Yonten, Camellia, and Jaero.
-
Cooldown time for combat abilities will now persist between fights
-
Updated Unit Profile UI - in use with Party Selection & Active Party windows
- This brings the UI in-line with other new UI (such as the Breeding window) to maximize readability, navigation & ease-of-use
- Protagonist & monster units can now be renamed at any time!
- New selection filters for easily sorting NPC & monster units by type/species, level range & primary stats
- Equipped items are shown alongside primary stats
- Improved layout for stat point allocations, including a ‘preview’ of the stat spending changes before confirmation
- More & improved tooltips
-
Extended Winter Holiday content
- Added a new Boss/NPC with their own combat encounter and sex scene, unlockable during the middle week of the Winter calendar
- Dungeons floors now contain collectible presents during the event, which can be opened for new foods, or turned into the new NPC for a “special reward”
Changes
-
Breeding Window/farm signposts will now only show monsters assigned to one group (Pasture or Barn) at a time (instead of all monsters on farm). This will enable you to use them to organize your monsters better.
-
Breeding Window monster group management button has been moved to the bottom of the UI
-
NPC combat companions now use Ev’s level & exp values - keeping them all at the same level
-
Combat NPCs have had all their allocated stats refunded due to the previous change
-
Significant number of adjustments to combat calculations - chance to crit, resist a debuff, or evade an attack should be dramatically different
-
Reduced Max HP gained per Stamina
-
Increased Damage gained per Physique
-
Critical hits now deal at least 125% of max damage instead of 100%
-
Food items that provide over 100% healing can now be used to resurrect in combat
-
Brontide’s Disarm ability now has a 50% chance to affect target with Sleep
-
Ev’s Rake Throw & Pirate Headhunter’s Bear Trap abilities are now cast upon opposing units, interrupting their attack if they move to use any ability
-
Improved tooltip information for all abilities & ability descriptions
-
Improved tooltip information for active combat Buffs & Debuffs
-
New Buff types - Evasion Up, Non-threatening (reduces chance to be targeted), Resistance Up, Disable Immune (immunity to Sleep & Stun)
-
New Debuff Type - Vulnerable (takes more damage)
-
Taunt debuff now has a 50% chance of applying, but forces the targeted unit to use their basic (1st slot) ability on their own turn
-
Barrier & Max HP Up buffs now apply as a percentage of the unit’s max HP instead of a flat value
-
Removed the Party menu from combat
-
Targeted debuff now reduces unit’s evasion
-
Cloverton’s combat Training Room Menu has been improved
-
Added tooltips to the top bar UI buttons
-
Monsters are now more likely to inherit a trait from a parent
-
Player can no longer hold more than 2 billion Korona at a time
-
Added an initial loyalty value to new monsters so they don’t start out on the verge of angry
- Made monsters that are children of the protagonist start with a higher loyalty
-
Added a new icon to the character card that appears when a monster/NPC has active food buffs - the tooltip will list those active buffs.
-
Hollow Haunt foods have had their effects updated to new buff types
Fixes
- Fixed game crash when browsing item pages in the guidebook
- Fixed a bug where new monsters could generate mutually exclusive traits - such as a positive and negative trait for the same stat type - affected monsters will keep only the positive trait
- Fixed new plankton traits displaying their value as 0
- Fixed combat Accelerate & Slow buff/debuffs not affecting unit turn speed correctly
- Fixed Cat Stalker enemies not having their second attack ability. This attack strikes from behind, ignoring defenses, but is used less often
- Fixed some issues with ability icons not updating correctly between party UI and combat
- Ev now shows 100% Domesticity in the breeding menu
- Fixed intercepted combat units still being affected by debuffs
- Fixed Narcoleptic monster trait
- Fixed issues with monster units being added to the party while on the farm
- Fixed numerous combat animations & ability UI issues
- Dialogue options should no longer overlap at some screen resolutions
- Fixed currency value won from combat not showing up at certain resolutions
- Fixed monsters complaining about being hungry when they haven’t been fed yet on the current day (Monsters shall still complain if they weren’t fed on the previous day)
- Fixed bug on character reaching max level
- Fixed bug with monster graduations
- Fixed temporary buffs from food expiring immediately
- Fixed player’s male cats appearing as female cats while in a dungeon
- Fixed tooltips on new card UI sometimes appearing behind card
- Fixed bugs with Summer Event fight
- Fixed plants not being watered by rain/storm
- Fixed an issue where autosaves made when breeding Ev with a monster (time tick) would save Ev and the monster in an invalid state
- Fixed two Kreytons showing up during the winter holiday
- Fixed Jubelle’s Idle not animating properly
- Fixed issue with using Garst’s “Hold The Line” ability twice in one fight
- Fixed monsters/eggs with more than max domesticity (100)
- Fixed issue when harvesting monsters with more than 100 domesticity (possible with items)
- Fixed Harvest UI to update data along with equipment changes; since equipment can be seen/changed with new card design.
- Fixed issue with milk momma action trying to harvest monsters currently in the party
- Fixed issue with missing data for Hallow Haunt items
Changed files in this update