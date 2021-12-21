 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 21 December 2021

Update to screen resolution logic to improve default res

Build 7918001

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.25

-Fixed resolution dialog to stop using desktop resolution as a backup which caused many users to think they had poor perf, but really they just had been playing at 4k. This change will cause all machines to reset their res back to the default until a user sets it again and it saves the new value.

-Setup detection for Win7 so that it can pop up a warning that its not supported and may have errors

-Setup Crowdfunded content flag in the settings to turn on KS names for various things and gravestone text

-Fixed Roshi character mission text

