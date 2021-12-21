- Fixed bug where spiders could eventually cause monsters to stop spawning
- Marble furnaces can now be used to smelt things
- Increased the disconnect timeout to 10 seconds up from 2 seconds for multiplayer games
- Paraffin Wax can no longer be crafted at Machine Furnaces. It just ate up all the electricity, and turned it straight into wax
- Road is now craftable at the Mixer instead of on person
- Sidewalk is now craftable at the Mason Station instead of on person
- Mechanical Door is now craftable at the Tinker Table instead of on person
- The game now tells you when you have successfully completed a trade
- Machines now take a second to start when entering the game to allow for crafting lists to populate
- Fixed a bug where traders wouldn't face you when following
- Fixed a bug where trader's wouldn't jump over cubes when following
- Traders now obey gravity when following close to you
- Fixed a bug where Particle Decoration's colour wasn't networked
Ficterra update for 21 December 2021
Quality of Life & Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
