Ficterra update for 21 December 2021

Quality of Life & Fixes

Build 7917647 · Last edited 21 December 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where spiders could eventually cause monsters to stop spawning
  • Marble furnaces can now be used to smelt things
  • Increased the disconnect timeout to 10 seconds up from 2 seconds for multiplayer games
  • Paraffin Wax can no longer be crafted at Machine Furnaces. It just ate up all the electricity, and turned it straight into wax
  • Road is now craftable at the Mixer instead of on person
  • Sidewalk is now craftable at the Mason Station instead of on person
  • Mechanical Door is now craftable at the Tinker Table instead of on person
  • The game now tells you when you have successfully completed a trade
  • Machines now take a second to start when entering the game to allow for crafting lists to populate
  • Fixed a bug where traders wouldn't face you when following
  • Fixed a bug where trader's wouldn't jump over cubes when following
  • Traders now obey gravity when following close to you
  • Fixed a bug where Particle Decoration's colour wasn't networked

