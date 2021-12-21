Playtest 12-18-21 Hotfix

Fixes and Changes:

UI

Replaced end of match scoreboard with new one

Highlighted local player on scoreboard

Added score sorting to scoreboard

Changed scoreboard formatting

Added headers to scoreboard

Added combat text as helper hints for certain events

Announcements stay longer when reasonable

HUD text fades after a duration insuring it never gets stuck

Verbiage in notifications and popup text is simplified and more consistent

Gameplay

Defuse now switches team roles but not colors (you will always be on the same team, but your team will switch from attackers to defenders)

Rounds for defuse are properly set and displayed on scoreboard

Armor now works

CTF no longer allows flags to be captured while your flag is missing

CTF flag now resets instantly if touched after dropped

Deathmatch level was added back in the game

Players are always assigned a spectator after death in all modes

Misc

Added more safety catches to destroy sessions on edge cases to stop dead lobbies from filling up the server browser

Server settings are saved but the map list is cleared on startup