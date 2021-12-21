 Skip to content

cyberpunkdreams update for 21 December 2021

Need for need

Build 7917892 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • You can now experience Getting desperate if your Need rises beyond a certain point.

  • Tweaked Need growth.

  • You can now get the Autoerotic quirk.

  • Facial scars are now implemented.

  • Your diary now has the concept of personal notes along with its other content.

  • No food for vampire mutants now means no more liquid food as well as solids.

  • Added additional gender tweak options when getting changed.

  • Added selling Shaoxing to Overburdened.

  • New artwork.

  • Added another fix for possible duplicated equipped items.

  • Fixed a problem with getting the wrong bonus on copper contracts on Getting a bonus?

  • Fixed a problem with Crazy vibes sometimes having no options.

  • Dealt with a rare situation where you could end up with more new girls than street girls.

  • Fixed a problem with your sawn-off disappearing when using the survival shotgun.

  • Fixed Working the streets getting reset when travelling from Palisade to the slums.

  • Fixed not being able to edit an empty outfit.

  • Fixed context sensitive colour for Perceived temperature not flipping around for winter.

  • Fixed a bug that allowed unlocking contact with Zara despite the content wall (existing levels will be reset).

  • Fixed Medical conditions possibly being left on after Triage.

  • Fixed a problem on "Have some fun" on Making tracks.

  • Fixed a bug with taking Enforcement if you ran and failed to get away.

  • Fixed a bug with your tail getting tapped out when it shouldn't.

  • Fixed a bug with being chased on We have explosives.

  • Fixed travelling from the bordertown to the slums with a nanite system.

  • Fixed more typos; thanks for the reports!

