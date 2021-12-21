-
You can now experience Getting desperate if your Need rises beyond a certain point.
-
Tweaked Need growth.
-
You can now get the Autoerotic quirk.
-
Facial scars are now implemented.
-
Your diary now has the concept of personal notes along with its other content.
-
No food for vampire mutants now means no more liquid food as well as solids.
-
Added additional gender tweak options when getting changed.
-
Added selling Shaoxing to Overburdened.
-
New artwork.
-
Added another fix for possible duplicated equipped items.
-
Fixed a problem with getting the wrong bonus on copper contracts on Getting a bonus?
-
Fixed a problem with Crazy vibes sometimes having no options.
-
Dealt with a rare situation where you could end up with more new girls than street girls.
-
Fixed a problem with your sawn-off disappearing when using the survival shotgun.
-
Fixed Working the streets getting reset when travelling from Palisade to the slums.
-
Fixed not being able to edit an empty outfit.
-
Fixed context sensitive colour for Perceived temperature not flipping around for winter.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed unlocking contact with Zara despite the content wall (existing levels will be reset).
-
Fixed Medical conditions possibly being left on after Triage.
-
Fixed a problem on "Have some fun" on Making tracks.
-
Fixed a bug with taking Enforcement if you ran and failed to get away.
-
Fixed a bug with your tail getting tapped out when it shouldn't.
-
Fixed a bug with being chased on We have explosives.
-
Fixed travelling from the bordertown to the slums with a nanite system.
-
Fixed more typos; thanks for the reports!
cyberpunkdreams update for 21 December 2021
Need for need
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update