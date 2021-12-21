Clunky Hero v0.92 is out there!

Hello everybody!
After a bit more than a month from our Early Access release, I'm ready with the first major update that improves lot of things and fixes various bugs! We've followed your feedback and tried to improve Clunky Hero as much as possible with our resources!
Some issues are still there and various things need to be improved. After all it's still an Early Access, but we'll work regularly and update + add levels to Clunky Hero every second month (more or less)!
So please enjoy this update and spread our game out there! Thank you!
Improvements & Additions
-
The input system has been entirely re-designed to work with any controller out there without troubles.
-
Enemies’ AI has been improved, especially for those foes that were too lazy to attack.
-
There’s a Steam Cloud system now active, to backup your saved files and using them after a format and/or on different machines.
-
The Map system has been highly improved: NPCs, Shops and Tits are now marked on the maps; the Exit Arrows now show what’s the next location; the Map of the Whole World now shows the area names and the numbers of each level. All of this for an easier navigation inside Clunky Hero’s world.
-
GamePad button “B” (or circle for PS controllers, etc.) can now exit the Inventory, Shops or any other sub-menu.
-
Quit Game or going to Main Menu now ask for a confirmation to avoid accidental progress loss.
-
Player is invincible for a fraction of second after using the Dive skill, to allow a better use of that skill also for attacking enemies.
-
Baguette, Pretzel and Lantern - that were too overpowered -, have now a shorter duration and a higher price.
-
The Localization has been adjusted in a few points for some languages.
-
It is now possible to sell the Treasure Maps.
Bugs Fixed
-
Fixed a bug that was freezing the game if left in Pause for long time.
-
Fixed a bug that was destroying a weapon when un-equipping it with full inventory.
-
It is now possible to open doors from both sides if player has the right key in inventory.
-
Fixed a bug related with the Dive skill, that made the player jumping higher and reaching platforms that wasn’t suppose to.
-
Fixed the brambles/spikes that were not damaging when approaching from the side.
-
Fixed a bug that made the player invincible when dying and changing area at the same time.
-
Fixed a bug that made the player floating near the “wind-trunks” in the Pretty Forest, when the bonus “Eau de la Merde” was active.
-
Fixed the area above the Swinagon boss to avoid the player exiting the level wrongly.
-
Fixed the Wasteland Map IV that was blank/blind.
-
Fixed the way-in/way-out between Foggy Lake III, IV, V.
-
Restored the last Bonus Item which is now purchasable from a shop.
-
Fixed a bug that allowed the player to shoot the Stinky Dungeon boss even before entering its room.
Please keep reporting bugs and verify that all the improvements and fixes are working properly! Your feedback is truly precious! Thank you!
To the next update.
All the best,
Nicola
Changed files in this update