Maintenance - December 21st (Extended)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

During the Maintenance process, there was an issue that needed an additional check and maintenance has been extended.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA (UTC +8): Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:40 am ~ 11:00 am

INDIA (UTC +6): Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:40 pm ~ Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 9:00 am

MENA (UTC +3): Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:40 pm ~ Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 6:00 am

EU (UTC +2): Monday, December 20, 2021, 6:40 pm ~ Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 5:00 am

SA (UTC -3): Monday, December 20, 2021, 1:40 pm ~ Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 12:00 am

NA (UTC -4): Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:40 pm ~ 11:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INDIA/ MENA/ EU / SA / NA

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and we will do our best to provide more stable service.

Thank You.