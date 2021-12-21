- Added Intercept Cross Hairs for both set speed and afterburners. Works against ships, nodes and nav points.
- Factories now repair and rearm ships if a ships gets close enough. (Note: Must have repair beam technology, power, and sufficient resources)
- Mines now tied to nodes. If a node runs out of Ore, the Mine will no longer extract ore.
- New Default key command settings applied. Please go to Configuration screen controls and hit defaults to see the new configuration. (Don't forget to Apply and Save!)
- Fixed potential infinite audio loop in Tutorial 1 (Prologue 1).
- Load Dialog now has filenames in newest to oldest order.
- Because of Corporation Perks and Mine changes, older saves likely won't work.
- Travel Mode function now exists as an independent key.
Rank: Warmaster update for 21 December 2021
Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.10.3542
Patchnotes via Steam Community
