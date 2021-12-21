 Skip to content

Rank: Warmaster update for 21 December 2021

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.10.3542

Patch Notes for Version Alpha 0.8.10.3542

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Intercept Cross Hairs for both set speed and afterburners. Works against ships, nodes and nav points.
  • Factories now repair and rearm ships if a ships gets close enough. (Note: Must have repair beam technology, power, and sufficient resources)
  • Mines now tied to nodes. If a node runs out of Ore, the Mine will no longer extract ore.
  • New Default key command settings applied. Please go to Configuration screen controls and hit defaults to see the new configuration. (Don't forget to Apply and Save!)
  • Fixed potential infinite audio loop in Tutorial 1 (Prologue 1).
  • Load Dialog now has filenames in newest to oldest order.
  • Because of Corporation Perks and Mine changes, older saves likely won't work.
  • Travel Mode function now exists as an independent key.

