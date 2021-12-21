Season 2021 Update 1.2 is live!

Hello people,
This update is another small addition with bug fixes and improvements.
We hope you enjoy this year's season and have fun playing! Feel free to give feedback in the Steam forums and if you haven't already, post a review on the store page at Steam. We'd love to hear from you!
Have a nice Christmas time and stay save!
- sg_max
Update Changelog
- Fixed the incorrect unlocking of chapter 2 and 3
- Fixed not moving platform in level 5*
- Fixed presents in level 8*
- Fixed HUD in challanges after playing the boss level
- Tweaked ground texture
- Tweaked level 6
- Tweaked droping platforms (a little bit slower)
- Changed behavior when clicking on retry (the level will be restarted with the same number of lifes as you played it. From this level additionally collected lives will be lost.)
- Added savegame check (for incorrect entries)
*Thanks to rawdanger for reporting those bugs!
Changed files in this update