Dota 2 update for 21 December 2021

Dota 2 Update - December 20th, 2021 (ClientVersion 5135)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a Linux crash on CPUs without AVX support.

Experimental Controller Support Bugfixes and Changes

  • L1 + D Pad will inspect and move the camera to allied heroes.
  • Pressing in the left stick will now inspect your target. If you can control the target, it will select it like a normal left click with the mouse.
  • Fixed a bug with double-press orders on some spells not working, notably Invoker's Aghanim's Scepter Sunstrike and Underlord's Aghanim's Shard Firestorm.
  • Locking onto runes or dropped items will show the tooltip for the item or rune in the world, similar to a mouse hover.
  • Targeting a creep with L1/L2 + X Button will now select the lowest-health creep first.
  • Fixed target selection of breakables in Aghanim's Labyrinth to not select through the fog.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, German, Greek, Hungarian, Portuguese, Thai, Vietnamese, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Turkish, Ukrainian, Korean, and Swedish

