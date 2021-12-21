Dota 2 Update - December 20th, 2021 (ClientVersion 5135)

- Fixed a Linux crash on CPUs without AVX support.
Experimental Controller Support Bugfixes and Changes
- L1 + D Pad will inspect and move the camera to allied heroes.
- Pressing in the left stick will now inspect your target. If you can control the target, it will select it like a normal left click with the mouse.
- Fixed a bug with double-press orders on some spells not working, notably Invoker's Aghanim's Scepter Sunstrike and Underlord's Aghanim's Shard Firestorm.
- Locking onto runes or dropped items will show the tooltip for the item or rune in the world, similar to a mouse hover.
- Targeting a creep with L1/L2 + X Button will now select the lowest-health creep first.
- Fixed target selection of breakables in Aghanim's Labyrinth to not select through the fog.
Extra notes