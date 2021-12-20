Public Beta for v1.0.8a Now Available!

This beta is available in the Steam Public Beta branch (see instructions below) for Windows and Mac computers.
NOTE: Multiplayer IS compatible with the last released version, 1.0.8 so you can play MP games with those on that version.
BETA 1 (20 December 2021)
IMPROVEMENTS:
- Carcass Markers (created by howling at a carcass) are now created only for large carcasses (those that can't be carried).
- Multiplayer lobby: Now you can click on a header to sort the list alphabetically.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced chances of den flooding in Accelerated Time mode.
- Multiplayer: Adjusted some values for territory claiming and decay with 2-3 players in game.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Reduced frequency of predator den attacks in Normal Time mode.
- Slough Creek Multiplayer: Made territory claiming a bit easier when 2-3 players are in game.
- Setup New Game panel now remembers if you are loading a MP game and exit to create or edit a wolf.
- More debugging added for certain multiplayer issues.
- Minor text edits and improvements.
BUGS FIXED:
- Multiple pups can get sick at the same time when reaching the rendezvous site. (They were trying so hard to not get sick while traveling...)
- A bold mate can prevent pups from sleeping by howling too much.
- Error when trying to log into game account in Slough Creek quest.
- A very specific sequence can cause no music to be playing.
- Single-player: The den attack icon disappears if you move away from the homesite.
- Sometimes the hex readouts are not visible on the World Map.
- Wrong action icon on Pup Found notification.
- If game is windowed, it goes to fullscreen if player tabs out and returns.
- Friend Request notifications don't appear during gameplay.
- Terrain and boulder tweaks.
TO GET THE BETA BUILD
- In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties.
- Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.
Changed depots in mptesting branch