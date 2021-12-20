Update 2.0: Juicy Christmas!

Ho ho ho, Merry Christmas! We have a present for you. To celebrate Christmas we added a Mrs Claus version of Lollaia to the Darkroom. It will unlock after you finish Lollaia 3 in the Photobook. We also included particules effects to the Level Finish popup to give a more festive climax to the end of each level.

And, for those who have the The Lustful Magician Erotic Tapes, we uploaded another JOI video. This time Amphira is asking for a juicy creampie. All of it with real voice acting!

Remember that our CUMplete Pack contains the base game, The Horny Bard Soundtrack, The Handjob Artificer Art Pack and The Lustful Magician Erotic Tapes. All of it with a permanent 20% discount that stacks with any sale discount!

Below is the complete changelog:

UI

The Level Finish popup was reworked for better legibility.

popup was reworked for better legibility. We introduced a simple fireworks effect to the Level Finish popup.

ART

We added a Christmas version of Lollaia. You will unlock it after finish Lollaia 3 in the Photobook. It will show in the Darkroom

PHOTOBOOK

During Christmas all girls Photobook backgrounds will be enhanced with themed artworks.

all girls backgrounds will be enhanced with themed artworks. During Christmas the normal Locked Photo artwork will be replaced by a themed one.

DARKROOM

During Christmas the normal Locked Photo artwork will be replaced by a themed one.

THE HANDJOB ARTIFICER ART PACK

We added the Lollaia Mrs Claus artwork to the collection. Now the pack has 84 artworks in total!

THE LUSTFUL MAGICIAN EROTIC TAPES

We added a JOI video of Amphira. We think that you will like it A LOT!

Join our Discord!

If you want to support us even further, join us on Patreon!​