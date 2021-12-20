Squingle in Your Language!

Squingle is now more accessible than ever with multi-language support.
Now is the perfect time to play Squingle - and we have more planned in the new year!
Merry Christmas!!!!!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Squingle is now more accessible than ever with multi-language support.
Now is the perfect time to play Squingle - and we have more planned in the new year!
Merry Christmas!!!!!
Changed files in this update