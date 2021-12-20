 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Squingle update for 20 December 2021

Squingle in Your Language!

Share · View all patches · Build 7916452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Squingle is now more accessible than ever with multi-language support.

Now is the perfect time to play Squingle - and we have more planned in the new year!

Merry Christmas!!!!!

Changed files in this update

Squingle Release Depot 1439043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.