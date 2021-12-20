v1.4.0 Patch Notes

Hello everyone!
The big moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! v1.4.0 has been released and with it come a lot of changes!
Bugs fixed
-
Tilemap tearing/green lines
- Tilemap was showing some tearing/green lines in certain areas
-
Player is moving while saving game
-
Shop popup not showing Xbox One button
-
FightScene Background
- FightScene Background's back layer was not aligning properly with the rest
Features implemented
-
New Achievements
- Added new achievements to make the game more interesting
-
Stat Training
- Added Stat Training option to raise the each party member's base stats(different from the stats that are shown in the character summary)
-
Character Balancing
- Balanced characters in general and the experience points gained per fight
-
Upgraded fighting UI
- Upgraded the Fighting UI to look more like an RPG one and to use the game's theme
-
Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic
- Added a Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic that scales with Speed and Luck respectively
-
Post fight victory screen
- Added a post fight victory screen to show teach character leveling up, amount of experience points and coins earned in the battle and also any drops that the enemy might've dropped
-
Message Text Alignment
- Aligned the message text to Top Left to allow better reading of dialogue
-
Remake story chapter 1
- Remade story chapter 1 to allow more player exploration and to make the plot longer
-
Map Function
- Added a minimap to the Top Left corner of the screen to indicate important points of the current location and also the location name
-
Status Effects
- Added Status Effects for Stunned, Burned, Poisoned
Suggestions implemented
-
Tell player to go to places
- Tell player to go to places instead of just teleporting there, allowing for more breaks in the story and more exploration
-
More skills at the start
- Added more skills to the characters at the start instead of being just punch
-
Italic for narration
- Make narration text in italic instead of just normal to make it clear that it isn't a character talking
-
Indicate buying/selling
- Indicate buying/selling by showing text on the screen
-
Make doors to outside clearer
- Make doors to outside clearer instead of just being a tiny opening in the wall tiles
-
All sprites the same size
- Make all sprites the same size
Note: The game might still have a few bugs, to report any bugs please send an email to nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt with all the information required to replicate the bug so I can fix it as soon as possible.
That is all.
Thank you all for your support of the game and I'll see you next time.
Changed files in this update