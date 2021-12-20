v1.4.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7916450 · Last edited 21 December 2021 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

The big moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! v1.4.0 has been released and with it come a lot of changes!

Bugs fixed

Tilemap tearing/green lines Tilemap was showing some tearing/green lines in certain areas

Player is moving while saving game

Shop popup not showing Xbox One button

FightScene Background FightScene Background's back layer was not aligning properly with the rest



Features implemented

New Achievements Added new achievements to make the game more interesting

Stat Training Added Stat Training option to raise the each party member's base stats(different from the stats that are shown in the character summary)

Character Balancing Balanced characters in general and the experience points gained per fight

Upgraded fighting UI Upgraded the Fighting UI to look more like an RPG one and to use the game's theme

Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic Added a Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic that scales with Speed and Luck respectively

Post fight victory screen Added a post fight victory screen to show teach character leveling up, amount of experience points and coins earned in the battle and also any drops that the enemy might've dropped

Message Text Alignment Aligned the message text to Top Left to allow better reading of dialogue

Remake story chapter 1 Remade story chapter 1 to allow more player exploration and to make the plot longer

Map Function Added a minimap to the Top Left corner of the screen to indicate important points of the current location and also the location name

Status Effects Added Status Effects for Stunned, Burned, Poisoned



Suggestions implemented

Tell player to go to places Tell player to go to places instead of just teleporting there, allowing for more breaks in the story and more exploration

More skills at the start Added more skills to the characters at the start instead of being just punch

Italic for narration Make narration text in italic instead of just normal to make it clear that it isn't a character talking

Indicate buying/selling Indicate buying/selling by showing text on the screen

Make doors to outside clearer Make doors to outside clearer instead of just being a tiny opening in the wall tiles

All sprites the same size Make all sprites the same size



Note: The game might still have a few bugs, to report any bugs please send an email to nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt with all the information required to replicate the bug so I can fix it as soon as possible.

That is all.

Thank you all for your support of the game and I'll see you next time.