 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors update for 20 December 2021

v1.4.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7916450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The big moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! v1.4.0 has been released and with it come a lot of changes!

Bugs fixed

  • Tilemap tearing/green lines

    • Tilemap was showing some tearing/green lines in certain areas

  • Player is moving while saving game

  • Shop popup not showing Xbox One button

  • FightScene Background

    • FightScene Background's back layer was not aligning properly with the rest

Features implemented

  • New Achievements

    • Added new achievements to make the game more interesting

  • Stat Training

    • Added Stat Training option to raise the each party member's base stats(different from the stats that are shown in the character summary)

  • Character Balancing

    • Balanced characters in general and the experience points gained per fight

  • Upgraded fighting UI

    • Upgraded the Fighting UI to look more like an RPG one and to use the game's theme

  • Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic

    • Added a Dodge and Critical Hit Mechanic that scales with Speed and Luck respectively

  • Post fight victory screen

    • Added a post fight victory screen to show teach character leveling up, amount of experience points and coins earned in the battle and also any drops that the enemy might've dropped

  • Message Text Alignment

    • Aligned the message text to Top Left to allow better reading of dialogue

  • Remake story chapter 1

    • Remade story chapter 1 to allow more player exploration and to make the plot longer

  • Map Function

    • Added a minimap to the Top Left corner of the screen to indicate important points of the current location and also the location name

  • Status Effects

    • Added Status Effects for Stunned, Burned, Poisoned

Suggestions implemented

  • Tell player to go to places

    • Tell player to go to places instead of just teleporting there, allowing for more breaks in the story and more exploration

  • More skills at the start

    • Added more skills to the characters at the start instead of being just punch

  • Italic for narration

    • Make narration text in italic instead of just normal to make it clear that it isn't a character talking

  • Indicate buying/selling

    • Indicate buying/selling by showing text on the screen

  • Make doors to outside clearer

    • Make doors to outside clearer instead of just being a tiny opening in the wall tiles

  • All sprites the same size

    • Make all sprites the same size

Note: The game might still have a few bugs, to report any bugs please send an email to nunodiogo@omegaleo.pt with all the information required to replicate the bug so I can fix it as soon as possible.

That is all.

Thank you all for your support of the game and I'll see you next time.

Changed files in this update

Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors Content Depot 1621211
  • Loading history…
Nemithia - Tale of the Legendary Saviors Depot Depot 1621212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.