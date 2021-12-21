Disciples: Liberation – Update 1.1

Disciples!

Disciples: Liberation just received Update 1.1 on Steam. Update 1.1 includes new features such as the highly requested difficulty options. Experience your playthrough in four different difficulty levels: Story, Normal, Hard and Brutal. Furthermore, you can change your combat speed to 300% from now.

We have also added the option to dismiss unwanted units. And of course, Update 1.1 fixes several issues – such as where the game could freeze in the last phase of a late game boss fight, and fixes issues with quests related to the Bard Mathieu.

Thank you for sharing your honest feedback with us, as well as your everlasting support and trust. We will continue to do our best to improve your journey through the depths of Nevendaar.

See you in Nevendaar,

Your Kalypso and FRIMA team

New Features:

Added Difficulty options: You can choose between “Story”, “Normal”, “Hard” and “Brutal”. The difficulty before this update matches the “Normal” difficulty level.

The Difficulty Settings can be changed in the gameplay settings screen or when starting a new game.

New Combat Battleground Interactables (Summoning Portal, Unstable Mana Shard) and Modifiers (Torment of Wandering, Grasp of the Abyss, Unstable Mana Storm) have been added.

New combat speed up option: 300% is now available.

Added ‘Dismiss Button' - players may now dismiss unwanted units by inspecting them outside of combat.

Summoning Portal: whoever is the first to activate all the magic symbols around the summoning portal will summon a powerful ally unit to the battlefield, which will join the player even after battle.

Unstable Mana Shard: Unstable Mana Shards can be destroyed within the battle to give a powerful buff to the players units. If Mana Shards are left untouched, they will explode in a spectacular fashion, dealing damage and applying debuffs to surrounding units.

Drag and Drop functionality has been added to both mouse and keyboard and controllers.

An option to disable the automatic combat camera movement has been added to the gameplay settings screen.

Slow motion kill effects have been added and can be toggled in the gameplay settings screen (the “combat slow motion” effect is enabled by default).

Improvements:

General balancing and design adjustments to Normal mode.

General balancing adjustments to Boss Battlesir.

Improved the feel of the virtual cursor in several interfaces. The virtual cursor's position is not reset to the middle of the screen when transitioning from different views.

It is now possible to adjust the combat speed while an enemy performs their actions.

Further balancing adjustments to the conquer option.

Bugfixes:

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze in the last phase of a late game boss fight.

Fixed an issue where Avyanna on horse could get stuck after using certain gateways.

Fixed an issue where the Avyanna's ability “Cosmic Blast” was misaligned within the animation.

When connecting a PS5 controller on PC, it now displays the correct controller layout within the settings.

Fixed an issue where it was sometimes only possible to use the mouse wheel to scroll the character's item menus while there were many items in the inventory. It is now always possible to move the selection by dragging it with the mouse.

Fixed an issue where quickly opening and closing the game menu in Yllian could cause overlap issues and similar problems in the menu.

Fixed an issue where training a unit after quickly clicking multiple times on certain menus would deplete resources but not increase the unit's level.

Fixed an issue in the dungeon “The Uru Mines” where an enemy Berserker's axe was in the wrong position.

The Infernal Golem's “Impale” ability animation is now synchronized with the opponent's damage indicator.

Fixed an issue in the fight against Gallean's Beast where the “Maze of Thorns” prevented some units from getting the “Thorn” ability.

Creating manual saves when using certain calendar systems now works correctly.

Updated and corrected the Japanese localization.

Quest related Bugfixes: