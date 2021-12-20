v0.4.97 - A lot of improvements!

Thanks a lot for helping identifying the issues you experienced in the game, here's a patch that fix every known bugs!
- Fixed movement not working sometimes
- Fixed spectator mode UI
- Fixed Reconnecting issues
- Fixed Decoy movement and animations
- Networking various fixes and improvements
- Fixed tutorial sound effects and flow
- Fixed the UI of the store and inventory not showing owned items properly
We are working on a new content update for early next year, stay tuned and keep sending us your feedbacks!
Merry Christmas to your and loved ones!
Clem
