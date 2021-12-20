v0.4.97 - A lot of improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 7916399 · Last edited 20 December 2021 – 22:59:14 UTC by Wendy

Thanks a lot for helping identifying the issues you experienced in the game, here's a patch that fix every known bugs!

Fixed movement not working sometimes

Fixed spectator mode UI

Fixed Reconnecting issues

Fixed Decoy movement and animations

Networking various fixes and improvements

Fixed tutorial sound effects and flow

Fixed the UI of the store and inventory not showing owned items properly

We are working on a new content update for early next year, stay tuned and keep sending us your feedbacks!

Merry Christmas to your and loved ones!

Clem