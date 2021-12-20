 Skip to content

Run Prop, Run! update for 20 December 2021

v0.4.97 - A lot of improvements!

v0.4.97 - A lot of improvements!

Build 7916399

Thanks a lot for helping identifying the issues you experienced in the game, here's a patch that fix every known bugs!

  • Fixed movement not working sometimes
  • Fixed spectator mode UI
  • Fixed Reconnecting issues
  • Fixed Decoy movement and animations
  • Networking various fixes and improvements
  • Fixed tutorial sound effects and flow
  • Fixed the UI of the store and inventory not showing owned items properly

We are working on a new content update for early next year, stay tuned and keep sending us your feedbacks!

Merry Christmas to your and loved ones!

Clem

