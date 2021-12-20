Changelog for 20-12-2021

20-12-2021
Happy holidays everyone! Thank you for supporting OVR Toolkit through 2021! Every bit of feedback provided is very much appreciated and I look forward to implementing more user suggestions through the remainder of this year and into 2022. <3
Added:
- Added 'Calibrating battery levels, accuracy reduced' message until 50% of battery monitoring calibration is complete. (Requires a full charge cycle of the device to calibrate for best accuracy)
- Clicking on battery info will now toggle between showing hours/minutes remaining, estimated time the device will run out of charge, and percentage remaining. (After calibration finishes)
Changes:
- Battery remaining in minutes will now by enabled by default for users of Vive, Index, and Oculus HMDs. (Oculus to allow for Vive Tracker support)
- Battery monitoring improvements. (Every charge cycle will now improve the accuracy of the time remaining)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a potential log spam related to Custom Apps which would cause very large log file sizes. (Caused reduced performance)
- Fixed Custom App options menu not working.
- Hopefully fixed an issue that could lead to browser windows defaulting back to the desktop.
- Fixed an issue that could result in 'phantom devices' appearing in the battery info section of the wristwatch.
