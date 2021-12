We've added filters to Hide Volumes, which means you can choose which types of assets to Hide. The filters available are "Props & Tiles," Creatures, and Lights.

Check out the DevLog on the subject of Filters and the video from that DevLog showing how it works:

YouTube

There will be a usability overhaul on the Hide Volumes in the future, as they're a bit janky. That's for another time, however.

Thank you for all the continued support!

BUILD-ID: 7916259 - Download Size: 9.8 MB