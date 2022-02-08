 Skip to content

Surviving Mars update for 8 February 2022

Below & Beyond Content Update #2 - Hotfix 3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release date: 2022-02-08

Version:

Steam: 1010835

GOG: 1010835

Epic: 1010835

Windows Store: 1010835

Paradox Plaza: 1010835

XBOX: 1010835

MAC: 1010835

Linux: 1010835

PS4: 1010835

Bug Fixes

Fix the game becomes unresponsive when ordering unskilled colonists from the underground

Fix no disasters when starting a new game with mods active (Fixed for save games)

Fix Colonists working in the Sanatorium/School Spire have the "Not working in home dome" status

Fix Recon discovery events are recurring while they should not

Fix loaded cargo isn't shown in the Asteroid Lander payload tooltip on quick bar when it arrived on Asteroid

Fix the Drone Hub and Hub Extenders active range is displayed after more than 2 hubs were converted into Prefabs at the same time

Fix Lander rocket always defaults to auto mode on the Asteroid and user preference is always overridden

Fix the Mystery Log cannot be dismissed on the Asteroid after completing the "Asteroid from outer space" mini-mystery

Fix Fireworks are not displayed even if Show Fireworks option is enabled

Fix the default cargo priority approving waste rock, causing issues with events

Fix the menus being allowed to open on console while having the payload menu open

Known issues/ notes:

No disasters save game bugfix: In existing savegames that have the issue where disasters are not triggered, the disasters will be reset and treated as if a new game has started. This means that it will take the same amount of time for disasters to start occurring as if a new game was started with max disasters settings.

