Version 0.5731 Alpha

Localization

■ Added missing translations

■ Fixed error with some translations

Activated

■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "store" near cash desk

■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "store" near basket area

■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "goldsell"

■ Added object "help icon" on map at each item "dumpster01"

■ Added object "help icon" on map at the beginnerclaim

■ Added object "help icon" on map at the fuelstation

Functionality

■ Added more help information about vehicle "trailer01" to tablet

■ Added more help information about item "hammer01" to tablet

■ Added help info, if focus usable parts of the vehicle "trailer01"

■ Added help popup, while active inventory slot with item and try to add another item to current inventory slot

■ Added help popup, if try to pay at the npc in store and player has no items in basket area

■ Added function to for vehicle "snowmobile01" to load items at the trunk

■ Added function for player leave the vehicle, vehicle loose speed

Changed

■ Changed physic collision for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if in workmode

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error for item "mold01" falling through the landscape

■ Fixed error with entering vehicle "snowmobile01" with an active slot item

■ Fixed error with showing engine and handbrake status in vehicle hud for vehicle "snowmobile01"

■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim

Improvements

■ Improved performance for object "barrier03" at the store, no physic active if not in use

Savegame

■ Fixed error with interacten for vehicles after loading the savegame