Version 0.5731 Alpha

Localization
■ Added missing translations
■ Fixed error with some translations
Activated
■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "store" near cash desk
■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "store" near basket area
■ Added object "help icon" on map at the building "goldsell"
■ Added object "help icon" on map at each item "dumpster01"
■ Added object "help icon" on map at the beginnerclaim
■ Added object "help icon" on map at the fuelstation
Functionality
■ Added more help information about vehicle "trailer01" to tablet
■ Added more help information about item "hammer01" to tablet
■ Added help info, if focus usable parts of the vehicle "trailer01"
■ Added help popup, while active inventory slot with item and try to add another item to current inventory slot
■ Added help popup, if try to pay at the npc in store and player has no items in basket area
■ Added function to for vehicle "snowmobile01" to load items at the trunk
■ Added function for player leave the vehicle, vehicle loose speed
Changed
■ Changed physic collision for vehicle "miniexcavator01" if in workmode
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error for item "mold01" falling through the landscape
■ Fixed error with entering vehicle "snowmobile01" with an active slot item
■ Fixed error with showing engine and handbrake status in vehicle hud for vehicle "snowmobile01"
■ Fixed error with items falling through the claim
Improvements
■ Improved performance for object "barrier03" at the store, no physic active if not in use
Savegame
■ Fixed error with interacten for vehicles after loading the savegame
