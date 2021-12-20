 Skip to content

Tap Wizard 2 update for 20 December 2021

v2.3.6

v2.3.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v2.3.6

  • Fixed some backend issues which could rarely cause strange issues (e.g., Gluttons not dying)
  • Fixed bugs with Linking and Steam Pairing
  • Doing a Cloud Load after being Paired will force a sync with the cloud
  • The Detailed Options item can now be moved freely

v2.3.5

  • The game will now default to Windowed mode!
  • Added an option in Detailed Options to toggle Full Screen!

v2.3.4

  • Fixed a bug with some perks dealing too much damage!

v2.3.2

  • Fixed a crash when using Detailed Options
  • Fixed issues with going into Sleep mode too often
  • Thanks everyone for the feedback and bug reports! Yahoo! :-D

