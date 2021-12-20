v2.3.6
- Fixed some backend issues which could rarely cause strange issues (e.g., Gluttons not dying)
- Fixed bugs with Linking and Steam Pairing
- Doing a Cloud Load after being Paired will force a sync with the cloud
- The Detailed Options item can now be moved freely
v2.3.5
- The game will now default to Windowed mode!
- Added an option in Detailed Options to toggle Full Screen!
v2.3.4
- Fixed a bug with some perks dealing too much damage!
v2.3.2
- Fixed a crash when using Detailed Options
- Fixed issues with going into Sleep mode too often
- Thanks everyone for the feedback and bug reports! Yahoo! :-D
