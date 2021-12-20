Patch 1.09 for Windows & Linux

Hello everyone!
Here is update for Windows and Linux.
Added:
- key binding
- added dynamic checking if the next building on the list has actions to be performed
Improvements:
- finding paths improvements
- Ai improvements
- effects display and synchronization improvements
- opponent's selection resets after return to the menu
- balance improvements
-
Fixed bugs:
- fixed time effects
- fixed bug with actions on dead units
- Fixed a bug with unnecessary animation of the unit action panel
- Fixed bugs with the end of game window
- Fixed a bug with the player's wrong building queue
- Fixed a bug with incorrect removal of invisible unit icons
- Fixed a bug with incorrect path search after destroying an enemy
- Fixed a bug with incorrect display time of particles and action icons for AI
- Fixed a bug with the never ending action "Work" in diesel units
- Fixed a bug with the ability to duplicate building attacks after saving the game
- Fixed "boil the ocean" motivator action
- Fixed bugs with missing sounds on ui
Changed files in this update