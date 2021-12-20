 Skip to content

Punk Wars update for 20 December 2021

Patch 1.09 for Windows & Linux

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Here is update for Windows and Linux.

Added:

  • key binding
  • added dynamic checking if the next building on the list has actions to be performed

Improvements:

  • finding paths improvements
  • Ai improvements
  • effects display and synchronization improvements
  • opponent's selection resets after return to the menu
  • balance improvements

Fixed bugs:

  • fixed time effects
  • fixed bug with actions on dead units
  • Fixed a bug with unnecessary animation of the unit action panel
  • Fixed bugs with the end of game window
  • Fixed a bug with the player's wrong building queue
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect removal of invisible unit icons
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect path search after destroying an enemy
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect display time of particles and action icons for AI
  • Fixed a bug with the never ending action "Work" in diesel units
  • Fixed a bug with the ability to duplicate building attacks after saving the game
  • Fixed "boil the ocean" motivator action
  • Fixed bugs with missing sounds on ui

