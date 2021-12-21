Added cannon support to bot PvE and Conquest.

Added cannon logic to AI bot routines.

Added new AI routines for PvP and conquest. Including usage of smoke, capturing vehicles, sneaking, etc.

Added new variable players:composition@ for various team a vs team b scripting combinations.

Added new tellermine 43.

Added new tellermine 35.

Added aiming prepare to multiple rocket launchers.

Added minimap approximate locationing feature for artillery.

Added option in game settings to disable selection icons for increased realism.

Added several new recoilless fx.

Added noise detection visors.

Added pionier squad to late war germany.

Added german voiceover for german campaign 1943_02_krasny_bor.

Added T3476 M1940 to regular buy menu of Mid War.

Added new vision logic.

Added new visor to recon vehicles for improved vision.

Added aiming time to rocket artillery like other artillery.

Added ammo in tanks can be detonated by blast damage, but more durable than before.

Added cooldown interval to tier 3 and cooldown and start-countdown intervals to tier 4 squads.

Added SG43 MG and 76mm M1902 to Soviet conquest roster.

Added blast physics to broken fence pieces and logs.

Added missing hatch sounds for IS-2 variants.

Added white phosphorus fx to Soviet 82mm and 120mm smoke shells.

Added altitude haze on all maps.

Added size6 explosions (280+mm guns).

Added size6 to all terrain fx.

Added new time variation of blast06 explosion sprite.

Added missing rim light to b4 x model.

Updated tank AI vehicle mobility (traverse snapping speed).

Updated game accuracy curves for tanks and small arms.

Updated russian localization.

Updated late war German AT miner to use tellermine 43.

Updated 'In Spite of Everything' and made the attacking waves have more variety of equipment.

Updated 7.5cm K.Gr.rot.Pz shell from APC-HE to APCBC-HE.

Updated accuracy past max range to avoid farshooting more effectively.

Updated filler model for AP-type shell damage, interpolation damage is a cubic equation.

Updated artillery accuracy model, increased greately the accuracy of artillery at medium and long ranges.

Updated panzerfausts in squads: All T2 squads use Pzf.30, T3 Pzf60, T4 Pzf 100.

Updated health for all infantry tiers/difficulties.

Updated some interface elements for better readibility.

Updated accuracy of AT guns to be same as tank guns.

Updated selection sprites.

Updated conquest scripts.

Updated mortar crew to be operated by artillerymen in PvP.

Updated vision of scout cars to be homogeneous with the scout infantry.

Updated inventory view.

Updated FX for size5 HE.

Updated shoot animation for avt40 to be similar to StG44.

Updated APCR curve for 47mm pak(t).

Updated grass.set into a modular file.

Updated some textures.

Updated entity manager for new wood pieces.

Updated volume Russian Voiceover (V7 complete), got rid of typo-folder.

Updated black bar on minimap to be less obtrusive.

Fixed netcode bug where soldiers got stuck while boarding vehicle.

Fixed actor squad converging on a single point if you re-select it.

Fixed vitality sync issue.

Fixed resizing lobby issue.

Fixed firing on the move for infantry (more comprehensive changes in the future).

Fixed crew desync on vehicles.

Fixed crew to spawn on MG instead of passenger seat of Kubelwagen and Gaz67b.

Fixed conquest captured cannons use artilleryman breed.

Fixed orders so that squad stand up (immediately) if move order is forced.

Fixed issues with state (particularly eMove order) when a new move order is ordered.

Fixed doctrine not resetting properly when war stage changes in lobby.

Fixed 122mm_m30 from choosing HEAT over HE shells against tanks, even when out of range.

Fixed 105mm_lefh18 from switching to HEAT shells when targeting tanks.

Fixed floating objects on dcg_dubovka.

Fixed (Unbroken SP mission) related to secret objective as the use of 2 tasks for it(secret1 and secret1c) had a bug with task completing before it show up case.

Fixed (Unbroken SP mission) 3 partisans who become user controlled but are not assigned for coop.

Fixed obstacles settings for dshk aa and dshk stand.

Fixed bricks on fence stone 3.

Fixed rus-6-courland pathing issues.

Fixed panzer35t in conquest bot purchase menu.

Fixed passenger seats on stug3g_late.

Fixed in conquest enemy ai airstrike (mostly related to hilltop map) so that planes of altitudes as high as 70 are properly handled by the script.

Fixed mission 1941_12_tikhvin: make sure body with documents cannot be removed via entity manager.

Fixed mission 2-combat: players units cannot be killed during introduction to village and attack against its mg's.

Fixed mission 2-combat: assignment of players cannon at reinforcements end stage * Fixed in rare occasion of cannon becoming unlinked at moment of truck assignment.

Fixed some netcode issues associated with cannons.

Fixed hatch animation and fire fx for IS-2 M1943.

Fixed broken poly on MP Brozha.

Increased binocular and sniper uncover/spot radii.

Increased durability of hulls for heavier vehicles.

Increased dispersion of bursts for smg.

Increased bursts of SMG at closer ranges.

Increased damage of SMG toward max range.

Increased range of vision for tank main guns.

Increased vision fov from 30 to 45 degree for tank driver visors.

Increased detection times for units (time of unit remaining spotted when revealed in fog of war).

Increased loudness of vehicle overlay sounds.

Increased Hull front armor for Panzer 3 Flamm from 50mm to 80mm.

Increased inventory bind distance to 1m.

Increased stability of artillery aiming sight zeroing, to make it more comfortable and useful to shift between near targets.

Increased cost of AA trucks.

Increased cost of F22 from 15 to 20DP.

Increased cost of 57mm Zis-2 from 400 to 450.

Increased cost of 76mm Zis-3 from 360 to 390.

Increased cost of 37mm Pak-36 (with HEAT, late war) from 190 to 200.

Increased cost of 50mm Pak-38 from 270 to 290.

Increased cost of 50mm Pak-38 (with HEAT, late war) from 270 to 300.

Increased cost of 75mm Pak-40 from 440 to 480.

Increased cost of T-70 from 300 to 320.

Increased cost of Panzer 38(t)/F from 300 to 330.

Increased cost of Panzer IIIM from 415 to 430.

Increased cost of Panzer IIIN from 385 to 430.

Increased cost of Panzer IVF/2 from 550 to 580.

Increased cost of Panzer IVG from 565 to 590.

Increased cost of Panzer IVH from 610 to 630.

Increased cost of T-34/85 from 700 to 765.

Increased cost of StuG IIIG from 590 to 600.

Increased cost of Marder IIIM from 500 to 530.

Increased cost of Su-76 from 430 to 440.

Increased cost of Su-85 from 610 to 650.

Increased cost of Su-152 from 980 to 1050.

Increased cost of KV1-S from 680 to 700.

Increased cost of Panther A from 1150 to 1200.

Increased cost of Tiger E from 1180 to 1280.

Increased cost of IS-2 M1943 from 1150 to 1350.

Increased cost of Sd.kfz.231 from 250 to 260MP.

Increased cost of Ba-6 from 240 to 270MP.

Reduced capture release time from 20 to 10s.

Reduced range of strafing aircraft in PvP.

Reduced accuracy of strafing aircraft in PvP.

Reduced HE accuracy toward max range for direct-fire weapons except for SPGs, to make tank vs AT-gun warfare less one-sided where the tank one-shoots the AT gun with HE in the first shot.

Reduced slightly the spacing of infantry in a squad.

Reduced amount of shots required to perform zeroing with artillery.

Reduced rotation speeds of artillery.

Reduced significantly ammunition reserves in artillery. An ammo supply will now be a critical part of usage of artillery.

Reduced rate of fire of artillery.

Reduced chances of AI buying AT rifle squads in conquest.

Reduced aircraft speeds in multiplayer to the singleplayer nominal values.

Reduced kinetic damage of mid caliber shells (88-130mm).

Reduced research point cost of panzer1F from 8 to 3.

Reduced cost of Flammpanzer III in Late war from 25DP to 20DP.

Reduced cost of M42 towed in Mid war from 15DP to 10DP.

Reduced cost of Ba-20 from 155 to 140MP.

Reduced cost of Sd.kfz.221 from 160 to 150MP.

Reduced cost of BT-5 from 300 to 290.

Reduced cost of BT-7 from 310 to 300.

Reduced cost of T-34/76 M1940 from 500 to 420.

Reduced cost of T-34/76 M1941 from 550 to 480.

Reduced cost of T-34/76 M1942 from 600 to 520.

Reduced cost of T-34/76 M1943 from 550 to 530.

Reduced cost of carried ammo box from 100 to 70.

Reduced cost of tripod/stand MGs by 25%.

Reduced cost of 47mm M1937 from 190 to 180.

Reduced cost of kubelwagen MG from 80 to 70.

Reduced cost of Gaz-67/b MG from 90 to 70.

Reduced cost of Sd.kfz.251 from 110 to 100.

Reduced cost of engineering trucks from 100 to 80.

Reduced cost of Panzer IB from 190 to 120.

Reduced cost of T-26 M1933 from 180 to 120.

Reduced cost of Panzer IIIJ/1 from 430 to 400.

Reduced cost of Panzerjäger 1 from 300 to 280.

Removed T3476 M1942 from regular buy menu of Mid War (was meant to be doctrine only).