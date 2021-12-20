 Skip to content

The Whisperer update for 20 December 2021

Update 1.1: Puzzle adjustments

Update 1.1: Puzzle adjustments

Share · View all patches · Build 7916005

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We know that some of you had some difficulty to solve a certain puzzle or find a certain item. No spoilers so we won't go into specifics but you probably know what we mean...

This version 1.1 should fix that.

It is hard in a puzzle point & click game to balance between "helping out players" and "give them the solution on a platter". The "oh that's where that item was" or "that's what I am supposed to do with that" sensations are inherent to the p & c experience. For that reason, we preferred giving you less than more. But we don't want this experience to be frustrating.

The experience should be better balanced now. More adjustments will come if necessary.

Changed files in this update

